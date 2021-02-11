Train collides with vehicle on Power Dam Dr.

CORNWALL, Ontario – The Cornwall Police Service (CPS) disclosed on social media on Thursday, Feb. 11 at around 3:45 p.m. that they were investigating a vehicle collision on Power Dam Dr. between Cornwall Centre Rd. and Vincent Massey Dr.

CPS confirmed to Seaway News that one motor vehicle was struck by a train.

The motor vehicle had one occupant inside at the time, who was transported to hospital. CPS was unable to confirm the extent of the individual’s injuries.

At time of writing, Power Dam Dr. remains closed between Cornwall Centre Rd. and Vincent Massey Dr. with no word on estimated time for the road to re-open.

CPS continues to investigate the cause of the collision.