Handguns recovered in traffic stop

SOUTH STORMONT, Ontario – On February 11, 2021 shortly before 4 p.m., Stormont, Dundas & Glengarry (SD&G) Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU), Emergency Response Team (ERT) and SD&G OPP officers intercepted a vehicle on Highway 401, South Stormont Township. The investigation revealed an adult male and male youth in the vehicle were in possession of two handguns (with loaded magazines). Further investigation revealed one of the accused was in possession of Canadian currency and stolen credit cards.

James INNISS-CARR, age 19, of Montreal, Quebec was arrested and charged with;

– Criminal Code Sec.88 – Possession of Weapon for Dangerous Purpose

– CC Sec. 91(1) – Unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm

– CC Sec. 94 – Occupant of motor vehicle knowing there was prohibited or restricted weapon

– CC Sec. 95(a) – Possession of Loaded Prohibited or Restricted Firearm

– CC Sec. 342(1)(c) – Possession of a credit card

– CC Sec. 354(1)(a) – Possession Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000 – in Canada

A 17 year-old male of Montreal, Quebec was arrested and charged with;

– Criminal Code Sec. 88 – Possession of Prohibited device or ammunition for Dangerous Purpose

– CC Sec. 90 Carry Concealed Prohibited Device or Ammunition

– CC Sec. 91(1) Unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm

– CC Sec. 94 Occupant of motor vehicle knowing there was prohibited or restricted weapon

– CC Sec. 95(a) Possession of Loaded Prohibited or Restricted Firearm

Both accused were held in custody (bail) and are to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Cornwall on February 12, 2021.