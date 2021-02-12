Man charged for threatening ex

Cornwall, ON – A 27-year-old Cornwall man was arrested on February 11th, 2021 and charged with threats to life and breach of recognizance for not residing at a specified address. He was also charged with breach of probation for failing to keep the peace. It is alleged on February 1st, 2021 the man threatened his ex-common-law wife and police were contacted to investigate. During the investigation it was discovered the man was in breach of a recognizance and a probation order. On February 11th, 2021 members of the Cornwall Police Service attended Iroquois as OPP had the man in custody on Cornwall’s charges. He was transported to Cornwall, charged accordingly and held for a bail hearing. His name was not released as it would identify the victim in the matter.

THREATS

Cornwall, ON – Thomas Cholette, 44 of Cornwall was arrested on February 10th, 2021 and charged with threats. It is alleged on February 5th, 2021 he threatened another man and police were contacted to investigate. The man was located by police on February 10th, 2021, taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on April 27th, 2021.

WARRANT

Cornwall, ON – Clarissa Square of Cornwall was arrested on February 10th, 2021 on the strength of a warrant. It is alleged on December 20th, 2020 the woman removed merchandise from a Second Street East business making no attempt to pay for the items as she left the store. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. During the investigation it was discovered the woman was also in breach of her probation order. A warrant was then obtained for her arrest. She was located by police on February 10th, 2021, taken into custody on the strength of the warrant and released to appear in court on April 27th, 2021.

CALLS FOR SERVICE

There were 56 calls for service in the City of Cornwall over the last 24 hours (8:00 am yesterday to 8:00 am today). To see what’s happening in your neighbourhood visit our Crime Plot Map.