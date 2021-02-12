Monkland & District Community Center awarded $20K for upgrades

MONKLAND, Ontario – The Monkland & District Community Center has been awarded $20,000 from Farm Credit Canada (FCC) to be used for a series of upgrades and improvements to the building.

In addition to the $20,000 from FCC, the Monkland & District Community Center contributed an additional $10,000 from money they raised from the community.

The funding will be used to make energy efficient upgrades to the heating system of the building, along with adding central air, window upgrades and a fire door.

“The Monkland & District Community Center is pleased to announce the completion of our heating/cooling upgrade, window replacement and fire door upgrade,” reads a statement from the Monkland & District Community Centre. “The committee wishes to thank Farm Credit Canada for the generous grant of $20,000 toward these projects. We would further like to thank our community for all their support, donations and participation in our activities which allowed us to contribute an additional $10,000.00. These energy efficient upgrades will make the community center more comfortable and inviting for our community. The Township of North Stormont was instrumental in assisting us with completing these projects in a timely fashion. We wish to thank the following contractors for their professionalism and excellent service: Service de fournaise Fernand Denis Inc., RayJans Windows & Doors, Coleman Construction Ltd., and Delhey Electric LTD. Thanks to our volunteer Mike Lacelle for painting the fire door and all the minor repairs that he takes care of on an ongoing basis.”

The Monkland & District Community Centre has listed the following goals for 2021: