RERC announces new round of hampers for those in need

CORNWALL, Ontario – The Regional Emergency Response Council (RERC) has announced a fourth round of food hampers for those in need.

“Many of our referrals are coming from community agencies who have vulnerable clients in need of assistance. However, we want to ensure everyone in need has access to this support. Too many families in our region were already struggling with food insecurity and the pandemic has certainly made situations worse for many.” Carilyne Hébert, Executive Director of the Social Development Council of Cornwall and Area.

Made possible by the Social Services Relief Fund, the food hampers are available to support the most vulnerable residents in Cornwall, the United Counties of SD&G and Akwesasne.

“As this crisis drags on, and as so many in our community still struggle to make ends meet, we at the United Way/Centraide of Stormont, Dundas & Glengarry are proud to be able to work with the members of the Regional Emergency Response Council and offer another round of emergency hampers to those that could use a helping hand” Juliette Labossière, Executive Director, United Way/Centraide SD&G

If an individual is in need of a food hamper, they should call 613-936-0306 ext. 253 and leave a detailed message that includes their name, phone number, address and the number of people living in the household. Registration is scheduled to close at 4 p.m. on Feb. 26, but may close sooner if the demand is high. The hampers will be handed out on March 8 at the Cornwall Civic Complex.

Those interested in volunteering are asked to contact Stephanie at the Social Development Council (SDC) at stephanie@sdccornwall.ca or call 613-936-0306 ext. 253.

The RERC is a collaboration that includes over 20 local agencies and is designed to support the community during a crisis. The RERC is co-chaired by the United Way/Centraide SDG and the SDC of Cornwall and Area.