United Counties pick new plow names

February 12, 2021 at 14 h 20 min
Reading time: 1 min
Image of Nick Seebruch
By Nick Seebruch
United Counties pick new plow names
A United Counties snow plow. Submitted photo.

UNITED COUNTIES of SD&G, Ontario – The United Counties of SD&G have announced the winning names from their “Name a Plow” contest that started last month.

At the beginning of January, the United Counties challenged the public to come up with names for their 16 snow plows.

The winning names are:

Plowy McPlowface
For Your Ice Only
Clan MacPlowed
Truck Norris
Rhinestone Plowboy
Storm-Ont
Glengarry Lochness
Dundas Demon
David Snowie
Snow Way Jose
Avonmore Ace
Glen Salter
Stormin’ Glen Norman
Saltzing Matilda
Mountain Goat
Maiden O’Moulinette

“This is a great way to add some fun in the dead of winter,” said Transportation and Planning Services Director Benjamin de Haan in January. “We’re hoping people enjoy this activity and help us to add some distinctiveness to our fleet.”

The United Counties will now have these new names affixed to the plows, and will create an online tracker, complete with plows, so residents can follow their journey’s across the United Counties as they work.

Share this article

Suggested articles

United Counties endorse Xplornet broadband project
Regional News

United Counties endorse Xplornet broadband project

CORNWALL, Ontario - The United Counties of SD&G Council has endorsed a project from internet provider Xplornet that will increase…

United Counties participates in heritage systems study
Regional News

United Counties participates in heritage systems study

FINCH, Ontario - The United Counties of Prescott and Russell (UCPR), as well as the United Counties of Stormont, Dundas, and Glengarry…

Name a United Counties snow plow
Regional News

Name a United Counties snow plow

UNITED COUNTIES of SD&G, Ontario - The United Counties of SD&G is inviting members of the public to name their 16 snow plows as a fun winter diversion during the current…