United Counties pick new plow names

UNITED COUNTIES of SD&G, Ontario – The United Counties of SD&G have announced the winning names from their “Name a Plow” contest that started last month.

At the beginning of January, the United Counties challenged the public to come up with names for their 16 snow plows.

The winning names are:

Plowy McPlowface

For Your Ice Only

Clan MacPlowed

Truck Norris

Rhinestone Plowboy

Storm-Ont

Glengarry Lochness

Dundas Demon

David Snowie

Snow Way Jose

Avonmore Ace

Glen Salter

Stormin’ Glen Norman

Saltzing Matilda

Mountain Goat

Maiden O’Moulinette

“This is a great way to add some fun in the dead of winter,” said Transportation and Planning Services Director Benjamin de Haan in January. “We’re hoping people enjoy this activity and help us to add some distinctiveness to our fleet.”

The United Counties will now have these new names affixed to the plows, and will create an online tracker, complete with plows, so residents can follow their journey’s across the United Counties as they work.