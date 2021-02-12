United Counties pick new plow names

UNITED COUNTIES of SD&G, Ontario – The United Counties of SD&G have announced the winning names from their “Name a Plow” contest that started last month.
At the beginning of January, the United Counties challenged the public to come up with names for their 16 snow plows.
The winning names are:
Plowy McPlowface
For Your Ice Only
Clan MacPlowed
Truck Norris
Rhinestone Plowboy
Storm-Ont
Glengarry Lochness
Dundas Demon
David Snowie
Snow Way Jose
Avonmore Ace
Glen Salter
Stormin’ Glen Norman
Saltzing Matilda
Mountain Goat
Maiden O’Moulinette
“This is a great way to add some fun in the dead of winter,” said Transportation and Planning Services Director Benjamin de Haan in January. “We’re hoping people enjoy this activity and help us to add some distinctiveness to our fleet.”
The United Counties will now have these new names affixed to the plows, and will create an online tracker, complete with plows, so residents can follow their journey’s across the United Counties as they work.