Cornwall man charged for driving while prohibited

Cornwall, ON – Cory Arial, 31 of Cornwall was arrested on February 11th, 2021 and charged with:

Operation while prohibited

Obstruct peace officer

Personation

Fail to comply with release order (driving a motor vehicle)

Fail to comply with probation (failing to keep the peace)

It is alleged during a traffic stop on February 11th, 2021 the man gave police a false name and an investigation ensued. During the investigation it was discovered the man was prohibited from driving. He was taken into custody, charged accordingly and held for a bail hearing.

THEFT UNDER $5000, BREACH

Cornwall, ON – Raymond Ward, 40 of Cornwall was arrested on February 11th, 2021 and charged with theft under $5000 X5, breach of probation X 5 (failing to keep the peace) and breach of recognizance for not abiding by a curfew. It is alleged during the month of January 2021 the man attended a Second Street East store on multiple occasions and removed merchandise making no attempt to pay for the items as he left the store. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. On February 11th, 2021 the man was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on April 6th, 2021.

CALLS FOR SERVICE

There were 53 calls for service in the City of Cornwall over the last 24 hours (8:00 am yesterday to 8:00 am today).