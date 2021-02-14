Heavy snowfall expected Feb. 15

CORNWALL, Ontario – Environment Canada is advising of heavy snow coming to the Cornwall region on Monday evening Feb. 15 and into the following day.

“Light snow is expected to affect the area Monday morning and afternoon with a few centimetres possible,” reads the Environment Canada statement. “A much more significant area of snow will move into the region Monday evening. The snow will likely fall heavily at times and continue into Tuesday morning. Total amounts of 15 to 25 cm are possible.”

According to The Weather Network snow is expected to begin falling on Monday morning and will continue straight through to Tuesday night.

Temperatures will be around minus 10 degrees Celsius for the next two days, but will feel more like the minus teens with the wind.