Driving road tests resume Tuesday

ONTARIO – With the end of the COVID-19 lockdown that began on Dec. 26, 2020 the province is resuming in-person road testing as of Tuesday, Feb. 16.

“As we safely and gradually transition out of the provincewide shutdown and return to the COVID-19 Response Framework, it’s important that we ensure drivers are able to get tested in order to keep our roads and highways safe,” said Caroline Mulroney, Minister of Transportation. “For those who book an appointment, I strongly urge you to follow all public health and workplace safety requirements when visiting a DriveTest centre to protect yourself, staff and other clients.”

Regions of the province who remain in lockdown due to high COVID-19 numbers, such as the Toronto, Peel, or York regions, will not be able to book in-person driving tests in their region or in another region where in-person tests are allowed to take place.

“If any region is moved back into Grey-Lockdown, in-vehicle passenger road testing will be immediately suspended, and all road tests will be cancelled to protect the health and safety of DriveTest customers and employees. Customers will receive a credit on the system so they can rebook a test when their region reopens,” reads a statement from the Ministry of Transportation.

