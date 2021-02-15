Intake Opens for Healthy Communities Initiative

February 15, 2021 — Changed at 15 h 22 min on February 15, 2021
CORNWALL, Ontario – Applications are now being accepted for the Healthy Communities Initiative.

This federal program supports communities as they create and adapt public spaces, and programming and services for public spaces to respond to ongoing needs arising from COVID-19 over the next two years.

The Healthy Communities Initiative is looking to support projects that meet the programs three themes:

  1. Safe and vibrant public spaces
  2. Improved mobility options
  3. Digital solutions

Eligible organizations include municipalities, utilities and Federally or provincially incorporated not for profit organizations. Eligible projects include those projects that will:

  • respond to identified needs arising from impacts of COVID-19;
  • create and adapt public spaces, and programming and services for public spaces in the public interest;
  • demonstrate consideration of and connections with the community;
  • serve the general public or a community disproportionately impacted by COVID-19; and,
  • fall within the three Healthy Communities Initiative theme areas.

Application Process

There will be two application rounds of funding applications. Applicants who did not receive funding in the first round can reapply for funding in round two but will not be guaranteed funding.

Round One: The application portal will open on February 9, 2021, at 9:00 AM AST. Applications must be submitted by March 9, 2021, at 5:00 PM PST. Review committees will start meeting to make decisions from March 10, 2021 onwards and all applicants will receive results by April 30, 2021.

Round Two: The application portal will open May 14, 2021, at 9:00 AM AST. Applications must be submitted by June 25, 2021, at 5:00 PM PST. Applicants who did not receive funding in round one may re-apply to round two but will not be guaranteed funding. Review committees will start meeting on June 26, 2021 and all applicants will receive results by August 13, 2021, at the latest.

More Info

More info on the can be found here:

