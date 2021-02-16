City of Cornwall facilities re-open

CORNWALL, Ontario – City of Cornwall facilities that were closed since Dec. 26 due to the COVID-19 lockdown are now re-opening.

“City Hall, Municipal Works and the Civic Complex are open weekdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for essential services. The Complex walking track remains closed,” reads a statement on the City of Cornwall website. “The Benson Centre is open for walking and rentals: ice, fieldhouse, and tennis, pickleball, and badminton courts.”

Additionally, the Aquatic Centre is open for lessons, AquaFit and public swimming.

The City’s outdoor skating rinks remain open, with limits on the number of skaters allowed on the ice. Those not from the same household must maintain a minimum of two-meters social distance. If two meters of social distance between skaters is not possible, then the rink is at its limit for skaters.

Big Ben Ski Centre is now open again on weekdays from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. and weekends from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. To book a private, socially distanced lesson, call 613-933-6377 or email skibigben@gmail.com.

The following facilities remain closed to the public: