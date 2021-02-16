jobs in cornwall, ontario

Winter waste collection tips

February 16, 2021 — Changed at 15 h 31 min on February 15, 2021
Reading time: 1 min 30 s
Image of Nick Seebruch
By Nick Seebruch
Winter waste collection tips
The City of Cornwall shared the following image on their social media to demonstrate one of the do's and don'ts of putting out garbage.

CORNWALL, Ontario – The City of Cornwall has put out tips for putting out garbage which will help their sanitation workers during the winter months.

“Everyone deserves a safe work environment. Waste rules are in place to ensure the health and safety of waste collection staff,” said Dave Kuhn, Acting Waste Management Supervisor.

The City is offering some following tips:

  • Waste must be set out by 7 a.m.
  • If it snows overnight, be sure to pull your waste out of the snow before 7 a.m.
  • If more than 5 centimetres of snow is expected, please wait until morning to shovel out a spot and set out your waste.
  • Place bins and bags in your shovelled-out driveway or on a shovelled-out part of the boulevard.
  • Waste should never be placed on the sidewalk, as it creates a hazard for pedestrians and snow plow operators.
  • Waste should never be placed on the road, as it creates a hazard for drivers and snow plow operators.
  • Bag limits are currently set at four bags or two cans per week. Limits change to two bags or one can per week as of April 5.
  • The Recycle Coach app can help you sort your waste.

The City warns that waste bins buried in snow, with bags frozen to the bottom, or on top of snowbanks will be left behind.

“We started snowbank removal on Sunday, and this should help residents with visibility, and with having more space to set out their waste,” said Kevin Duchesne, Roads Supervisor. “Parents should remind their kids not to play in snowbanks.”

Residents with questions can call the waste management contractor e360 Solutions at 613-936-6072, or call the Waste Management Division at 613-937-1777.

“When waste is left on the sidewalk, it can get caught in the blower of our sidewalk machines,” said Tommy Sauve, Safety, Training, and Operations Supervisor. “Last week, a needle was found in a recycling bin that was placed on the sidewalk.”

Share this article

Suggested articles

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Cornwall man charged for driving while prohibited
Local News

Cornwall man charged for driving while prohibited

 Cornwall, ON – Cory Arial, 31 of Cornwall was arrested on February 11th, 2021 and charged with: Operation while prohibited …

RERC announces new round of hampers for those in need
Local News

RERC announces new round of hampers for those in need

CORNWALL, Ontario - The Regional Emergency Response Council (RERC) has announced a fourth round of food hampers for those in need. “Many…