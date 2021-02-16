Winter waste collection tips

CORNWALL, Ontario – The City of Cornwall has put out tips for putting out garbage which will help their sanitation workers during the winter months.

“Everyone deserves a safe work environment. Waste rules are in place to ensure the health and safety of waste collection staff,” said Dave Kuhn, Acting Waste Management Supervisor.

The City is offering some following tips:

Waste must be set out by 7 a.m.

If it snows overnight, be sure to pull your waste out of the snow before 7 a.m.

If more than 5 centimetres of snow is expected, please wait until morning to shovel out a spot and set out your waste.

Place bins and bags in your shovelled-out driveway or on a shovelled-out part of the boulevard.

Waste should never be placed on the sidewalk, as it creates a hazard for pedestrians and snow plow operators.

Waste should never be placed on the road, as it creates a hazard for drivers and snow plow operators.

Bag limits are currently set at four bags or two cans per week. Limits change to two bags or one can per week as of April 5.

The Recycle Coach app can help you sort your waste.

The City warns that waste bins buried in snow, with bags frozen to the bottom, or on top of snowbanks will be left behind.

“We started snowbank removal on Sunday, and this should help residents with visibility, and with having more space to set out their waste,” said Kevin Duchesne, Roads Supervisor. “Parents should remind their kids not to play in snowbanks.”

Residents with questions can call the waste management contractor e360 Solutions at 613-936-6072, or call the Waste Management Division at 613-937-1777.

“When waste is left on the sidewalk, it can get caught in the blower of our sidewalk machines,” said Tommy Sauve, Safety, Training, and Operations Supervisor. “Last week, a needle was found in a recycling bin that was placed on the sidewalk.”