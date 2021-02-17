Cornwall donates nearly 500 shoeboxes of goods to those in need

February 17, 2021 at 14 h 50 min
Reading time: 1 min
Image of Nick Seebruch
By Nick Seebruch
Cornwall donates nearly 500 shoeboxes of goods to those in need
Pictured is a young child from Senegal opening their shoebox of gifts. Photo from Frank King.

CORNWALL, Ontario – Last October, the international Christian relief organization Samaritan’s Purse put out their annual call for donations of shoeboxes filled with goods for those in need.

The annual campaign sends toys, school supplies, and hygiene items, plus personal notes and photos in shoeboxes to children in need around the world.

For 2020, the Operation Christmas Child shoebox campaign collected 373,188 shoeboxes from Canada which will be going to needy children in Central America and western Africa; 480 of those shoeboxes were contributed by Cornwall residents.

“Given the tremendous pandemic challenges all of us faced in 2020, we are extremely thankful to Canadians—many of whom are unemployed or facing economic uncertainty—for their generosity in continuing to support this program,” said Randy Crosson, director of Operation Christmas Child Canada.

“Each shoebox that someone fills is an opportunity to show hurting children that they are loved by God and by us, and the gifts Canadians have provided will once again bless children—many of whom have never before received a present.”

