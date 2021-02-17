Kinsmen show kindness to CCH for Valentine’s Day

Working with the HR team and the Cornwall Community Hospital Foundation (who put together this photo ) Kinsmen shared their day of Kindness with front line support workers who had to work Valentines Day. As reported by CCG…Love was in the air on Valentine’s day at CCH, thanks to Kinsmen Club Of Cornwall! Working with Roys Florist, our fantastic Kinsmen ordered beautiful roses for frontline workers at CCH in dedication to their care of local patients. Over 340 roses were pick up by staff.This was such a kind and thoughtful gesture for hard working staff. Thank you Kinsmen Club of Cornwall for always supporting our hospital.