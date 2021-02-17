Police search for missing person

Cornwall, ON – The Cornwall Police Service (CPS) is asking for public assistance to locate 20-year-old Kyla Mercer. The woman was last seen on February 7th, 2021 from an unknown location in the East End of Cornwall. Police do not believe foul play is suspected, however, we are looking to confirm her wellbeing and would like to speak to her or anyone with information concerning her whereabouts.

DESCRIPTION:

· 5’8″ in height

· Approx. 154 lbs

· Medium build

· Long black curly hair

· Brown eyes

· A tattoo of a small heart under her left eye