Teen damages common-law wife’s phone

Cornwall, ON – An 18-year-old Cornwall man was arrested on February 13th, 2021 and charged with mischief. It is alleged during an argument on February 13th, 2021 the man damaged his common-law wife’s phone and police were contacted to investigate. He was taken into custody during the investigation, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on April 27th, 2021. His name was not released as it would identify the victim in the matter.

WARRANTS

Cornwall, ON – Peter Garlough, 41 of Cornwall was arrested on February 12th, 2021 on the strength of warrants. It is alleged the man failed to attend for fingerprints on October 20th, 2020 and a warrant was issued for his arrest. In February 2021 a second warrant was issued due to surety revocation. On February 12th, 2021 the man attended police headquarters to deal with the matters. He was taken into custody on the strength of the warrants and held for a bail hearing.

WARRANT, POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

Cornwall, ON – Robert Martin, 22 of Cornwall was arrested on February 13th, 2021 on the strength of a warrant and charged with possession of a controlled substance. It is alleged the man failed to comply with a court summons and a warrant was issued for his arrest. On February 13th, 2021 the man was located by police and taken into custody on the strength of the warrant. It is also alleged when he was taken into custody he was in possession of a quantity of Methamphetamine. He was charged accordingly and released to appear in court on April 20th, 2021.

BREACH

Cornwall, ON – A 23-year-old Cornwall man was arrested on February 13th, 2021 and charged with breach of undertaking for communicating with his girlfriend. It is alleged on February 13th, 2021 police attended a Sixth Street West address for a noise complaint and found the man in the company of his girlfriend despite his conditions. He was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on April 27th, 2021. His name was not released as it would identify the victim.

IMPAIRED OPERATION

Cornwall, ON – Tyler Geneau, 30 of Cornwall was arrested on February 14th, 2021 and charged with impaired operation of a motor vehicle. It is alleged on February 14th, 2021 the man was operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of stimulants in the area of Eleventh Street and McConnell. He was taken into custody at the scene of a single motor vehicle collision, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on April 20th, 2021.

BREACH

Cornwall, ON – A 42-year-old Cornwall man was arrested on February 14th, 2021 and charged with breach of a release order for communicating with his ex-common-law wife and for being within 100 meters of her residence. It is alleged on February 14th, 2021 while investigating a disturbance police found the man in breach of his conditions. He was taken into custody, charged accordingly and held for a bail hearing. His name was not released as it would identify the victim in the matter.

Cornwall, ON – A 52-year-old Cornwall man was arrested on February 15th, 2021 and charged with breach of undertaking for communicating with his ex-girlfriend. It is alleged the man contacted his ex-girlfriend on February 12th and February 13th, 2021 despite his conditions and police were contacted to investigate. On February 15th, 2021 the man attended police headquarters to deal with the matter. He was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released with a court date of April 13th, 2021. His name was not released as it would identify the victim in the matter.

WARRANT

Cornwall, ON – A 36-year-old Cornwall man was arrested on February 15th, 2021 on the strength of a warrant for failing to attend court. It is alleged the man failed to attend court on February 9th, 2021 for assault charges and a warrant was issued for his arrest. On February 15th, 2021 the man attended police headquarters to deal with the matter. He was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on April 20th, 2021. His name was not released as the assault charges stem from domestic incidents and would identify the victim in the matter.

FAIL TO ATTEND

Cornwall, ON – Justin Wright, 26 of Cornwall was arrested on February 15th, 2021 and charged with failing to attend for prints. It is alleged on February 11th, 2021 the man failed to attend for prints and an investigation ensued. On February 15th, 2021 the man attended police headquarters to deal with the matter. He was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on March 18th, 2021.

WARRANT

Cornwall, ON – Andre Fontaine, 51 of Cornwall was arrested on February 15th, 2021 on the strength of a warrant and for theft under $5000. It is alleged the man breached his undertaking for failing to report to police as directed and a warrant was issued for his arrest. It is also alleged on February 7th, 2021 the man removed merchandise from a Ninth Street store making no attempt to pay for the items as he left the store. On February 15th, 2021 the man attended police headquarters to deal with the matter. He was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on March 18th, 2021.

BREACH

Cornwall, ON – Thomas Cholette 44 of Cornwall was arrested on February 15th, 2021 and charged with breach of undertaking for communicating with someone he has conditions not to communicate with. It is alleged while investigating an incident on February 15th, 2021 police found the man in breach of his conditions. He was taken into custody, charged accordingly and release with a court date of April 20th, 2021.

CALLS FOR SERVICE

There were 179 calls for service in the City of Cornwall over the weekend (8:00 am Friday to 8:00 am today). To see what’s happening in your neighbourhood visit our Crime Plot Map.