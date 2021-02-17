Thirteen arrested in cross border operation

CORNWALL, Ontario – The Cornwall Police Service (CPS) has taken part in a cross border anti-smuggling operation that has led to the arrest of 13 people.

The CPS in partnership with the Canadian Border Services Agency (CBSA), Akwesasne Mohawk Police Service (AMPS), Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP), Saint Regis Mohawk Tribal Police and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security simultaneously executed three search warrants on Jan. 28, 2021 as a part of Project Hammerhead.

The search warrants targeted a sophisticated smuggling operation that used Akwesasne territory on Cornwall Island as a transit point.

“This investigation demonstrates the continued efforts of our law enforcement partners in targeting organized crime. The Cornwall Police Service is proud to have supported this high-level operation and will continue to work diligently to dismantle criminal enterprises and create a safer community,” said CPS Deputy Chief Shawna Spowart.

Of the individuals arrested, two were from Cornwall, one from Cornwall Island, one from St. Regis, three from Hogansburg, NY, and six others who were arrested by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. Of the six arrested by the Department of Homeland Security, five were held to appear in front of a judge for conspiring to distribute marijuana.

Agents and officers involved with the execution of the warrants seized over 1,225 lbs of marijuana, along with $467,480 CAD, $3,000 USD, three loaded handguns with their magazines, and five vehicles.

CPS arrested and charged Mark Rudolph, 35, of Cornwall with the following offences:

Importing and exporting cannabis

Possession of a firearm contrary to prohibition order x 3

Possession of property obtained by crime over $5000

Conspiracy to commit an indictable offence

Careless storage of a firearm or ammunition x 4

Knowledge of unauthorized possession of a firearm x 3

Possession of prohibited or restricted firearm x 3

Rudolph remains in custody pending a court appearance.