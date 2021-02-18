Koala Place receives Department of Justice funding

February 18, 2021 — Changed at 10 h 57 min on February 18, 2021
By Nick Seebruch
Koala Place receives Department of Justice funding

CORNWALL, Ontario – Cornwall based child and youth advocacy centre Koala Place has received $200,000 in funding from the Department of Justice over the next two years to hire a new case worker/ system navigator to better support the children they help in the community. Koala Place state that they received approval for the funding in early Februrary.

“In addition to being a safe, child friendly and focused environment for children and youth to tell their stories, the organization will welcome a case manager/system navigator over the next two years to ensure children and youth and their family is connected to the necessary support and services in the community,” reads a statement from Koala Place.

According to Koala Place the funding will help them better support families and children who have experienced or witnessed abuse, domestic violence, or trauma.

The funding will also be used to support community awareness efforts as well as further training Koala Place staff.

“Every child and youth deserves to be raised in a family, community, province and country where he or she is safe from abuse.  But the truth is that abuse happens.  And Koala Place Child and Youth Advocacy Centre is doing something about it,” reads a statement on the Koala Place website. “Koala Place serves the City of Cornwall, the United Counties of Stormont, Dundas & Glengarry, and Akwesasne.  Koala Place serves children and youth under the age of 19 who are alleged victims or witnesses of sexual abuse, physical abuse, maltreatment, violence, etc. “

