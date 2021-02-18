Multiple rescue services investigate abandoned boat

CORNWALL, Ontario – Multiple emergency services at the municipal, provincial and federal levels were deployed to investigate an abandoned boat on the St. Lawrence River.

The boat was observed drifting near Glen Walter in South Glengarry near the Blue Anchor restaurant at around 4 p.m. The boat was described as a 14-16 ft. duck boat bearing an Akwesasne registration number.

Responding services included the OPP, Akwesasne Mohawk Police (AMPS), South Glengarry Fire Services, The Canadian Coast Guard, and the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre which deployed a RCAF CC130H Hercules and CH146 Griffon helicopter both from 424 Transport and Rescue Squadron were launched from Eight Wing Trenton.

In response to an question from Seaway News the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre stated that they had learned that the occupants of the boat had self evacuated and that all persons who had been aboard were safe. the Hercules and Griffon helicopter returned to Trenton.