OPP seize 5K cannabis plants in South Glengarry

February 18, 2021 — Changed at 11 h 46 min on February 18, 2021
Provided by OPP
OPP composite photo of the plants that were seized.

SOUTH GLENGARRY, Ontario –  Members of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) SD&G Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) have seized over 5,000 cannabis plants in South Glengarry Township.

CSCU officers, along with members of the OPP Organized Crime Enforcement Bureau (OCEB), OPP Emergency Response Team (ERT), OPP Canine Unit, SD&G OPP Crime unit, Canada Border Services, Ministry of Labour, Provincial Asset Forfeiture Unit and officers from Stormont, Dundas and Glengarry Detachment executed a warrant on February 17, 2021 at a location on Hay Road. South Glengarry Township and Fire Department also attended as part of the investigation.

In addition to the cannabis plants, a large quantity of growing and processing equipment were seized.

7 people were arrested at the location:

– Jialin CHEN, age 56 of Markham

– Jun JIANG, age 36, of Markham

– Shuhua XU, age 51, of Scarborough

– Tao ZOU, age 29, of Unionville

Were all arrested and charged with;

–             Possession of illicit cannabis – Cannabis Act (CA) – 8(1)(b)

–             Cultivate, propagate or harvest a cannabis plant that is from seed or plant material that is illicit cannabis – CA – 12(4)(a)

–             Cultivate, propagate or harvest a cannabis plant at a place that is not their dwelling house – CA – 12(6)(a)

–             Distribute illicit cannabis – CA – 9(1)(a)(iv)

–             Possession for the purpose of distributing – CA – 9(2)

Zongxin ZOU, age 49, of Cornwall

Yun LIN, age 52, of Cornwall

Yuhua LIN, age 51, of Unionville

Were all arrested and charged with;

–             Possession of illicit cannabis – Cannabis Act (CA) – 8(1)(b)

–             Cultivate, propagate or harvest a cannabis plant that is from seed or plant material that is illicit cannabis – CA – 12(4)(a)

–             Cultivate, propagate or harvest a cannabis plant at a place that is not their dwelling house – CA – 12(6)(a)

–             Distribute illicit cannabis – CA – 9(1)(a)(iv)

–             Possession for the purpose of distributing – CA – 9(2)

–             Falsification books and documents – fraudulent intent – Criminal Code – 397(1)(a)

–             Fraud over $5000 – CC – 380(1)(a)

All accused persons were released from custody and are scheduled to attend the Ontario Court of Justice in Alexandria on April 7,2021.

The investigation is continuing.

Anyone having information on the above incidents or any other crime is asked to call SD&G OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Seaway Valley Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477) or you can submit a TIP online at www.seawayvalleycrimestoppers.ca

