Province expands businesses eligible for PPE grants

PPE gloves.

ONTARIO – The province of Ontario has expanded the number of small businesses eligible for the Main Street Relief Grant.

The grant helps support small businesses by offsetting the cost of purchasing Personal Protective Equipment (PPE).

Businesses of one to 19 employees in the following sectors are eligible:

  • retail
  • accommodation and food services
  • repair and maintenance
  • personal and laundry services
  • gyms and yoga studios
  • arts, entertainment and recreation

Eligible businesses who are successful in their application can get up to $1,000 to help offset costs related to the purchase of PPE.

“This funding will help even more main street businesses stay safe, keep people employed, and continue contributing to our communities,” said Vic Fedeli, Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade. “By expanding the accessibility to the Main Street Relief Grant our government will provide up to 60,000 small businesses with support to help them cover the cost of PPE and protective supplies. We continue to encourage businesses to apply and learn more at ontario.ca/COVIDsupport.”

