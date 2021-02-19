Music concert will support Beyond 21

CORNWALL, Ontario – Musical Celebration Musicale (MCM), a non-profit organization supporting music and musicians, will be holding a virtual benefit concert in support of Beyond 21.

Taking place on March 6 at 7 p.m., in the words of MCM representative Gabrielle Campbell, their goal is to raise beyond $21,000 for Beyond 21. Thanks to sponsors, technicians and musicians will be paid for their participation in the event, allowing the proceeds of all ticket sales to go directly to Beyond 21.

“Our friends at MCM Festival are doing amazing things for the local music community. To have their support through this benefit concert is truly a gift,” said Tish Humphries, President of Beyond 21.

Acts to be featured at the concert include Ashley MacLeod, The Campbells JP Cormier, Marjorie Bourque, and Sophia Pierce.

“At MCM our main goal right now is to keep musicians playing,” said Campbell. “We want to keep music alive in the region.”

Tickets are by donation and are available online.

“The more we help our community, the more we can help things stay positive,” Campbell said.

The concert initiative has already received strong support reaching $13,800 of their $21,000 minimum goal thanks to contributions from various donors, including the Lanthier Family of Lanthier’s Bakery in Alexandria.

“We’re so grateful that they thought of us. It’s so inspiring to see the nonprofit community come together to help each other out during these difficult times,” said Alex de Wit, Executive Director of Beyond 21.