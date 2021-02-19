South Dundas resident loses $45K to romance scam

SOUTH DUNDAS, Ontario – Members of the Ontario Provincial Police are continuing an investigation after a suspected fraud occurred in South Dundas Township.

On February 17, 2021 Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers in SD&G were advised from a resident that they had been defrauded of a substantial amount of money by an on-line dating site. The fraudster claimed that he needed to get a large sum of money via Bitcoin to assist him in getting a consignment box released by Puerto Rican custom authorities.

The transactions resulted in the victim being defrauded out of close to $45,000.

The OPP reminds the public that criminals use the Romance Scam to find potential victims online, generally single or recently unattached people of all ages. Usually this form of mass marketing fraud occurs through singles and dating-related ‘meet’ websites, social media platforms, or e-mail blasts. In some cases, prolonged interaction with individuals has cost some victims tens of thousands of dollars before the ‘relationship’ suddenly ends, usually without ever meeting in person. Among the most vulnerable are seniors.

SD&G OPP and its partners at the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre have some tips to help you avoid becoming a victim of the Romance Scam.

• First, ask yourself – ‘Would someone I have never met, really declare their love for me after only a few letters or emails?’ If the answer is no, report it to police.

• Don’t give out any personal information in an email or when you are chatting online. Educate yourself. Check the person’s name, the company name, and the addresses used.

• Never send money, or give personal credit card or online account details to anyone you do not know and trust. A request to send money to a foreign country or to someone you have never personally met should be a red flag.

• Check website addresses carefully. Scammers often set up fake websites with addresses that are very similar to legitimate dating websites.

If you or someone you know suspect they’ve been a victim of the Romance Scam, contact your local police service. You can also file a complaint through the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or online at https://www.tipsubmit.com/start.htm

“Recognize, Reject and Report Fraud”

For further information on current scams, visit the Canadian Anti- Fraud Centre’s website at www.antifraudcenter.ca .