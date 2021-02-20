COVID-19 outbreak declared at Glengarry DHS

ALEXANDRIA, Ontario – A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at Glengarry District High School (DHS) after three cases of the virus was discovered in the school populace in less than 10 days.

The Upper Canada District School Board (UCDSB) did not state if the individuals who had contracted COVID-19 were students or staff members. An outbreak is declared at a school if there are two or more individuals who test positive for COVID-19.

At least two of the cases at Glengarry DHS are linked. the UCDSB is working with the Eastern Ontario Health Unit (EOHU) to conduct contact tracing for any high risk exposures.

“Both the school and health unit are taking all necessary steps to prevent the further spread of the virus in the school and in the community,” reads a statement from the UCDSB. “The EOHU has determined that a school closure is not necessary at this time. The school will be open and operating on its regular schedule on Monday, Feb. 22.”

Glengarry DHS is the only school in the EOHU region that is currently experiencing a COVID-19 outbreak.