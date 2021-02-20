OPP warn of CRA scams in SD&G

UNITED COUNTIES of SD&G, Ontario – (SD&G) On February 17 and 18, 2021, SD&G OPP investigated several calls for service where a fraudster identified themselves to the victims as an employee of the Canadian Revenue Agency (CRA).

In one incident, the fraudster advised the victim that their social insurance number had been compromised and was requesting personal information.

In the second incident, the fraudster demanded the victim provide personal information and if they didn’t comply, a member of the CRA would attend their residence and arrest them.

In a third instance the fraudster told the victim that their SIN card was used to commit several crimes and they were to pay them back for the stolen funds.

In all situations the victims did not comply with the request and did not lose any funds.

SD&G OPP want the public to be aware that there are dishonest people out there who want to take your money or steal your identity. Persons receiving a call from an officer or enforcement agency can request a face-to-face meeting or tell the caller that they will contact their local detachment or service to continue the conversation. Do not provide your social insurance number, bank account number or other personal information over the phone.

Here are some warning signs:

• Urgency– The fraudsters always make the request sound very urgent, which may cause the victim to not verify the story.

• Request for Money Transfer– Money is usually requested to be sent by a money transfer company such as Money Gram, Western Union or even through your own bank institution.

• The request of payment using gift cards–The fraudster will tell the victim to purchase various types of gift cards (iTunes, Google Play, Steam, Walmart) and then text them pictures of the card numbers.

If you have shared personal information or banking details with scammers, contact your financial institution immediately to place alerts on your account. If you have been defrauded, report it to the police or the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre. For further information or to report a fraud online, visit: www.antifraudcentre-centreantifraude.ca

Anyone having information on the above incidents or any other crime is asked to call SD&G OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Seaway Valley Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477) or you can submit a TIP online at www.seawayvalleycrimestoppers.ca