Three SDG Legion branches receive emergency funding

UNITED COUNTIES of SD&G, Ontario – Three Canadian Legion branches in SD&G are receiving emergency federal funding to help offset the hit they have taken financially from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Lancaster and Long Sault branches will both be receiving $10,845 and the Chesterville branch will be receiving $7,449.

“Branch 544 Lancaster did apply and received $10,850.00. This money is for a portion of expenses like rent, utilities, and insurance that have already been paid, starting in March 2020 when the pandemic hit. This funding is much appreciated since there was no revenue coming in,” said Bill Bresee, President Legion Branch 544 (Lancaster).

“This much needed funding will allow us to pay the bills necessary to keeps the doors open, once we can reopen safely. It will also allow us to complete some upgrades to our bar area that will benefit our many members,” said Randy Robertson, President of Legion Branch 569 (Long Sault).

“The Chesterville Legion was fortunate to be able to reopen in July 2020. So it only required Government Assistance for the period that it was closed between March 17 and July 17. We received a reimbursement of expenses totalling $7,449 and appreciate the assistance that the Government of Canada has provided to the Legion and other Veterans organizations.” Said Steven Grubb, President Legion Branch 434 (Chesterville)

“Our Royal Canadian Legions across our region not only support our Veterans, but support numerous community causes with donations and as a community meeting place. It is important that they are able to continue their great work after we emerge from this pandemic,” said Eric Duncan, MP Stormont-Dundas-South Glengarry