CPS requesting public’s assistance in two cases

CORNWALL, Ontario – The Cornwall Police Service (CPS) is requesting assistance from the public for help to resolve two cases.

The first CPS is trying to identify two suspects who were involved in a break & enter at a Brookdale Ave business on Dec. 24 before 6 a.m. Anyone with information

is asked to call 613-933-5000 ext. 2705 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS/ http://seawayvalleycrimestoppers.ca to leave anonymous information.

The second case involves two individuals who have been allegedly using a bank card that does not belong to them at several businesses around Cornwall on Jan. 27.