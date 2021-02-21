scuttlebutt, cornwall, ontario

CPS requesting public’s assistance in two cases

February 21, 2021 — Changed at 13 h 24 min on February 20, 2021
Provided by CPS
Cornwall Police Services cruiser.
Security camera image of one of the suspects involved in the Brookdale Ave. break-in.

CORNWALL, Ontario – The Cornwall Police Service (CPS) is requesting assistance from the public for help to resolve two cases.

Security camera image of the second suspect involved in the Brookdale Ave. break-in.

The first CPS is trying to identify two suspects who were involved in a break & enter at a Brookdale Ave business on Dec. 24 before 6 a.m. Anyone with information

is asked to call 613-933-5000 ext. 2705 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS/ seawayvalleycrimestoppers.ca to leave anonymous information.

 

 

 

The second case involves two individuals who have been allegedly using a bank card that does not belong to them at several businesses around Cornwall on Jan. 27.

Security camera image of the two suspects who allegedly have been using a bank card that does not belong to them.
