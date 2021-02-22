OSPCA celebrates National Cupcake Day

February 22, 2021 at 11 h 39 min
Reading time: 1 min 30 s
Image of Nick Seebruch
By Nick Seebruch
OSPCA celebrates National Cupcake Day
Photo supplied from the OSPCA.

CORNWALL, Ontario – Feb. 22 is National Cupcake Day and what is sweeter than enjoying a cupcake? Supporting the Ontario Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (OSPCA) so they can care for animals in need.

“Rather than hosting an in-person Cupcake Day party as they have in past years, this year, to keep people safe during COVID-19, we’re asking Canadians to bake a difference at home with our virtual cupcake decorating contest and raise funds online to help animals in their community,” reads a statement from the OSPCA on their National Cupcake Day website. “Save a puppy, kitten or pony and make everyone’s day a little brighter with a scrumptious treat. What could be sweeter?”

Throughout the day, the OSPCA is encouraging Canadians to register on their National Cupcake Day website, bake cupcakes, and donate to their local OSPCA chapters.

“The calories don’t count when you make a donation to support animals in need,” says Carol Link, Manager, Ontario SPCA Stormont, Dundas & Glengarry Animal Centre. “By indulging in a treat and supporting animals in our community, you are providing urgently needed care and shelter for homeless animals.”

The goal for this year’s National Cupcake Day is $200,000, with around $81,000 raised as of 11:30 a.m. local time on Feb. 22.

Those looking for a good cupcake recipe can consider the following simple recipe for vanilla cupcakes from the website Food.com

