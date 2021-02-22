Pickleball a fun way to stay fit at all ages

By Nick Seebruch
Francine Martin returns a serve during the Cornwall Pickleball Club's open house at the Cornwall Curling Club centre on Monday, February 22, 2021 (Nick Seebruch/ Seaway News).

CORNWALL, Ontario – From Feb. 22 to Feb. 24 the Cornwall Pickleball Club will be holding an open house at the Cornwall Curling Club to encourage residents to think about picking up the sport.

For those unfamiliar, pickleball is a mix between badminton, tennis, and ping pong. The game is played with a wiffle ball, on a badminton size court, across a low tennis net, with paddles that are bigger than a ping pong paddle.

“It is a fast game that is good for your brain,” said Sue Forget of the Cornwall Pickleball Club. “It is not hard on your joints because you serve from your waist.”

Forget has been teaching pickleball for seven years and says that it is a good sport for the young and old. She estimates that there are over 400 pickleball players around Cornwall and SD&G.

“I thought it was a great game and a great way to meet people,” she said. “This game is also good for younger people. If someone wants to learn the game they can come and try at our open house.”

The open house will have four pickleball sessions each day, with the courts sanitized between each session. Sessions run from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., 12 p.m. to 2 p.m., 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Those wishing to try pickleball outside of the open house can book an appointment to play by emailing pbbooking21@gmail.com as long as they book 24 hours in advance of the time they want to play.

