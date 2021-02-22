United Counties hire new Economic Development Manager

UNITED COUNTIES of SD&G, Ontario – The United Counties of SD&G have hired a new Economic Development Manager. Tara Kirkpatrick will begin her new job on March 8.

Prior to being selected for her new job with the United Counties, Kirkpatrick worked for several years at the Township of North Glengarry, including most recently as Economic Development Officer and Communications Officer.

“Economic development is a critical component of the Counties’ strategic plan, and we are pleased to welcome Tara into this new role with the upper-tier,” said Counties CAO Tim Simpson. “Tara’s experience and successes in North Glengarry will dovetail nicely with the priorities we have laid out for our region.”

Kirkpatrick has a Bachelor of Arts, Honours Degree from Carleton University and is in the process of completing a Certificate in Economic Development from the University of Waterloo.

“I’m excited to join the team at the United Counties of Stormont, Dundas and Glengarry and honoured by this opportunity to work with all six municipalities on the strategic goals they share,” said Kirkpatrick.