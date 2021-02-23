Health Unit ready for next phase of vaccination program

CORNWALL, Ontario – The Eastern Ontario Health Unit (EOHU) has stated that they have completed the first phase of their COVID-19 vaccination roll-out program and are ready to begin vaccinating new segments of the population.
The first phase of the COVID-19 vaccination program focused on getting both doses of the Pfizer Biontech and Moderna vaccines into the arms of residents of long-term care facilities.
With the population of long-term care facilities now fully inoculated, the EOHU will begin distributing the vaccine to the following populations:
- Residents (second doses), staff, and essential caregivers of long-term care, high-risk retirement homes, and any residents of these settings that have not yet received a first dose of vaccine
- Alternative level of care patients in hospitals who have a confirmed admission to a long-term care home, retirement home or other congregate care home for seniors
- Highest priority health care workers followed by very high priority health care workers in accordance with the Ministry of Health’s guidance on health care worker prioritization
- Indigenous adults in higher risk communities (including on-reserve and urban communities)
- Residents, staff, and caregivers in retirement homes and other congregate care settings for seniors (e.g., assisted living)
- Adults 80 years of age and older
- Health care workers in the high priority level, in accordance with the Ministry of Health’s guidance on health care workers prioritization
- All Indigenous adults
- Adult recipients of chronic home care
The EOHU will begin a media campaign in the coming weeks to get information out to the public about where, when, and how to book an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccination.
The EOHU will be working with healthcare providers, community partners and municipalities to provide the following four types of vaccine clinics:
- Mobile clinics allow vaccines to be administered where specific populations work, congregate or live.
- Mass clinics allow vaccines to be administered by appointment at a public venue such as arenas, schools and community halls.
- Drive through clinics allow vaccines to be administered to clients at their vehicle window.
- Fixed site clinics allow vaccines to be administered at specific providers such as the EOHU, pharmacies, physicians, community health centres or hospitals.