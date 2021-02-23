Health Unit ready for next phase of vaccination program

CORNWALL, Ontario – The Eastern Ontario Health Unit (EOHU) has stated that they have completed the first phase of their COVID-19 vaccination roll-out program and are ready to begin vaccinating new segments of the population.

The first phase of the COVID-19 vaccination program focused on getting both doses of the Pfizer Biontech and Moderna vaccines into the arms of residents of long-term care facilities.

With the population of long-term care facilities now fully inoculated, the EOHU will begin distributing the vaccine to the following populations:

Residents (second doses), staff, and essential caregivers of long-term care, high-risk retirement homes, and any residents of these settings that have not yet received a first dose of vaccine

Alternative level of care patients in hospitals who have a confirmed admission to a long-term care home, retirement home or other congregate care home for seniors

Highest priority health care workers followed by very high priority health care workers in accordance with the Ministry of Health’s guidance on health care worker prioritization

Indigenous adults in higher risk communities (including on-reserve and urban communities)

Residents, staff, and caregivers in retirement homes and other congregate care settings for seniors (e.g., assisted living)

Adults 80 years of age and older

Health care workers in the high priority level, in accordance with the Ministry of Health’s guidance on health care workers prioritization

All Indigenous adults

Adult recipients of chronic home care

The EOHU will begin a media campaign in the coming weeks to get information out to the public about where, when, and how to book an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccination.

The EOHU will be working with healthcare providers, community partners and municipalities to provide the following four types of vaccine clinics: