Health Unit ready for next phase of vaccination program

February 23, 2021 at 10 h 37 min
Reading time: 2 min
Image of Nick Seebruch
By Nick Seebruch
Picture of one of the first COVID-19 vaccine clinics in the region that distributed the vaccine to residents of Parisien Manor. Submitted photo.

CORNWALL, Ontario – The Eastern Ontario Health Unit (EOHU) has stated that they have completed the first phase of their COVID-19 vaccination roll-out program and are ready to begin vaccinating new segments of the population.

The first phase of the COVID-19 vaccination program focused on getting both doses of the Pfizer Biontech and Moderna vaccines into the arms of residents of long-term care facilities.

With the population of long-term care facilities now fully inoculated, the EOHU will begin distributing the vaccine to the following populations:

The EOHU will begin a media campaign in the coming weeks to get information out to the public about where, when, and how to book an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccination.

The EOHU will be working with healthcare providers, community partners and municipalities to provide the following four types of vaccine clinics:

  • Mobile clinics allow vaccines to be administered where specific populations work, congregate or live.
  • Mass clinics allow vaccines to be administered by appointment at a public venue such as arenas, schools and community halls.
  • Drive through clinics allow vaccines to be administered to clients at their vehicle window.
  • Fixed site clinics allow vaccines to be administered at specific providers such as the EOHU, pharmacies, physicians, community health centres or hospitals.
