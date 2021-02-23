Pair charged for assault and uttering threats

Cornwall, ON – Kristan Hewitt, 27 and Richard Sawatis, 27 were arrested on February 19th, 2021 and charged as follows:

Hewitt – assault

Sawatis- threats

It is alleged on February 19th, 2021 Hewitt assaulted a woman known to her and the same woman was threatened by Sawatis. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. During the investigation both Hewitt and Sawatis attended police headquarters to deal with the matter. They were taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court at a later date.

ASSAULT

Cornwall, ON – A 39-year-old Finch man was arrested on February 19th, 2021 and charged with assault. It is alleged during an argument on February 19th, 2021 the man assaulted his girlfriend and police were contacted to investigate. The man was taken into custody during the investigation, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on April 27th, 2021. His name was not released as it would identify the victim in the matter.

ASSAULT, BREACH

Cornwall, ON – A 20-year-old Cornwall man was arrested on February 20th, 2021 and charged with assault and breach of probation X4. It is alleged the man assaulted his girlfriend during an argument on February 20th, 2021and police were contacted to investigate. During the investigation it was discovered the man was in breach of his probation order for failing to keep the peace, being at a certain address, being in the company of a certain person and for communicating with that person. He was taken into custody, charged accordingly and held for a bail hearing. His name was not released as it would identify the victim in the matter.

THEFT UNDER, BREACH

Cornwall, ON – Michel Lecompte, 63 of Cornwall was arrested on February 21st, 2021 and charged with theft under $5000 and breach of undertaking for failing to keep the peace. It is alleged on February 20th, 2021 the man removed merchandise from a Second Street East store making no attempt to pay for the item as he left the store. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. He was taken into custody on February 21st, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on May 4th, 2021.

FLIGHT FROM POLICE, DANGEROUS OPPERATION

Cornwall, ON – Damian Martin, 21 of Cornwall was arrested on February 20th, 2021 and charged with flight from police and dangerous operation. It is alleged on February 20th, 2021 the man drove a motor vehicle in a dangerous manner while fleeing from police in the area of Second Street and Lawrence Street. The man was taken into custody after the abandoned car was located by police. He was charged accordingly and released to appear in court on May 20th, 2021.

BREACH, POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

Cornwall, ON – Justin Gibson-Boileau, 22 of Cornwall was arrested on February 21st, 2021 and charged with breach of a release order for consuming alcohol and for not abiding by a curfew. It is alleged in the early morning hours of February 21st, 2021 police located the intoxicated man in the area of Second Street West and Cumberland Street. He was taken into custody for the breaches and found to be in possession of some methamphetamine pills. He was charged accordingly and held for a bail hearing.

WARRANT, FAIL TO ATTEND FOR PRINTS

Cornwall, ON – Ian Clark, 28 of Cornwall was arrested on February 21st, 2021on the strength of a warrant for failing to attend court and for failing to attend for prints as directed. It is alleged the man failed to attend court on February 11th, 2021 and a warrant was issued for his arrest. It is also alleged the man failed to attend for prints on January 25th, 2021 as directed. On February 21st, 2021 he was spotted walking in the area of Pitt Street and Third Street by a member of the Cornwall Police Service. He was taken into custody on the strength of the warrant, charged with failing to attend for prints and released to appear in court on May 4th, 2021.

ASSAULT WITH A WEAPON

Cornwall, ON – A 17-year-old Cornwall youth was arrested on February 21st, 2021 and charged with assault with a weapon. It is alleged during an argument on February 21st, 2021 the youth struck her boyfriend with a plate. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. During the investigation the youth was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court at a later date. Her name was not released as per provision of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

CALLS FOR SERVICE

There were 134 calls for service in the City of Cornwall over the weekend (8:00 am Friday to 8:00 am today). To see what’s happening in your neighbourhood visit our Crime Plot Map.