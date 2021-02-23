Raisin River Canoe Race cancelled for second year

SOUTH GLENGARRY, Ontario – The Raisin River Canoe Race has been cancelled for a second year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

the Raisin Region Conservation Authority (RRCA) announced the cancellation on their social media.

“Unfortunately, the RRCA has cancelled the Raisin River Canoe Race for a second year in a row due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” reads a statement from the RRCA. “The Raisin River Canoe Race is one of the longest canoe races in Eastern Ontario. First started in 1973, the race runs from St. Andrews to Williamstown. The race is always held in April when water levels are high.⁣”

The 30km race along the Raisin River typically sees over 350 participants.

The RRCA did not state whether or not they would be holding a virtual race for fun as they did in the summer of 2020 in lieu of the in-person competition. That event, which took place last July, challenged residents who were interested in participating to take a fun picture of themselves in a paddle or canoe anywhere in the RRCA region, with all participants earning a medal from the RRCA.

“For everyone’s safety and following the current COVID-19 public health measures in place, the difficult decision was made to cancel the event this year,” the RRCA statement goes on to say. “The RRCA looks forward to hosting the Race safely in 2022! #RaisinRiverCanoeRace”