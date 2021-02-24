Man allegedly throws knife at wife

February 24, 2021 — Changed at 14 h 50 min on February 23, 2021
Reading time: 1 min
Provided by CPS
Cornwall, ON – A 69-year-old Cornwall man was arrested on February 22nd, 2021 and charged with assault with a weapon and assault cause bodily harm (choking). It is alleged during an argument on February 20th, 2021 the man choked his common-law wife and threw a knife in her direction. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. On February 22nd, 2021 the man attended police headquarters to deal with the matter. He was taken into custody, charged accordingly and held for a bail hearing. His name was not released as it would identify the victim in the matter.

