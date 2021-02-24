Man allegedly throws knife at wife

Cornwall, ON – A 69-year-old Cornwall man was arrested on February 22nd, 2021 and charged with assault with a weapon and assault cause bodily harm (choking). It is alleged during an argument on February 20th, 2021 the man choked his common-law wife and threw a knife in her direction. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. On February 22nd, 2021 the man attended police headquarters to deal with the matter. He was taken into custody, charged accordingly and held for a bail hearing. His name was not released as it would identify the victim in the matter.

CALLS FOR SERVICE

There were 40 calls for service in the City of Cornwall over the last 24 hours (8:00 am yesterday to 8:00 am today). To see what’s happening in your neighbourhood visit our Crime Plot Map.