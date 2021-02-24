South Glengarry township hall to be closed for renovations

February 24, 2021
Nick Seebruch
LANCASTER, Ontario – The Township of South Glengarry has issued a notice that its township hall in South Lancaster will be closed starting on Friday. Feb. 26 as the building undergoes renovations.

The office will remain staffed, but the public will not be allowed in the building for health and safety reasons. Renovations are expected to take eight-to-12 weeks.

The Township has issued the following notices of changes to service:

  • To contact a specific department or staff member at the municipal office during regular business hours, Monday to Friday 8:30am to 4:00pm, please contact: (613) 347-1166 or visit our website www.southglengarry.com
  • Bill payments can be dropped off by putting your payment in an envelope and leaving it in the mail slot by the main entrance door at the municipal office located at 6 Oak Street in Lancaster.  Please consider consulting your banking institution for direct banking options.
  • Planning Applications can be sent by email, regular mail, or by putting them in an envelope and leaving them in the mail slot by the main entrance door at the municipal office located at 6 Oak Street in Lancaster. Cheques to cover the cost of the application fees must be mailed to the office or can be dropped off. Remember to have those documents that require a commissioner of Oaths signature signed before submission. To book an appointment to have documents commissioned by a designated staff, please call 613-347-1166 or email planning@southglengarry.com to schedule an appointment.
  • Building Permit Applications can be made by email, regular mail, or by placing them in an envelope and leaving them in the mailbox by the main entrance door at the municipal office located at 6 Oak Street in Lancaster. Permit pickups and consultation meetings are by appointment only. Please call 613-347-1166 ext.258 or email permits@southglengarry.com to schedule an appointment.
  • Building Inspections can be booked by calling 613-347-1166 ext. 258 or by e-mailing your request to permits@southglengarry.com. Please Remember to include the permit number and address of the project.

“The Township of South Glengarry wants to thank everyone for their patience and understanding during our construction period,” reads a statement from the Township.

In June of 2020, Township Council considered moving their meetings to Tartan Hall in the Char-Lan Rec. Centre permanently. As the Council Chambers currently take up a large part of the floor plan in the South Glengarry Township Hall, Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) Tim Mills presented council with a planned redesign for the building that included among other things more boardrooms and private meeting spaces.

