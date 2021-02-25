Cornwall Cineplex to re-open this week

CORNWALL, Ontario – Cineplex has announced that Cornwall’s Galaxy Theatre will join other cinemas across the province and open this Friday, Feb. 26.

Galaxy Theatre was closed last year due to the COVID-19 restrictions imposed by the province.

“We are excited to welcome our guests back to select Cineplex theatres across the province, as nothing compares to the big screen experience that we’ve all been missing,” said Sarah Van Lange, Executive Director of Communications, Cineplex. “We continue to prioritize health & safety measures to ensure that our theatres are a safe, relaxing, and inviting space for movie-lovers to unwind and escape with family and friends.”

Cineplex states that they will continue to focus on enhanced safety measures, cleaning, and new rules to ensure physical distancing both in the lobby and cinemas.

Cineplex promises a line-up of movies that have been released digitally or through screening services, but have yet to hit the big screen in the Cornwall region including: Tom & Jerry, Judas and The Black Messiah, The Little Things, Land, The Croods 2: A New Age, and Wonder Woman 1984.

With the Eastern Ontario Health Unit (EOHU) region entering the Orange-Restrict Level of the provincial COVID-19 response rubric, cinemas are allowed to re-open, but are limited to 50 people indoors and individuals are requires to wear facemasks when not eating or drinking. Find the full list of restrictions on the province of Ontario website.

Cornwall’s Galaxy Cinema will join the following other Cineplex cinemas in opening this week:

Galaxy Cinemas Brantford, Brantford

SilverCity Sudbury Cinemas, Sudbury

Cineplex Odeon South Keys Cinemas, Ottawa

Cineplex Odeon Barrhaven Cinemas, Ottawa

Cineplex Cinemas Lansdowne & VIP, Ottawa

Cineplex Cinemas Ottawa, Ottawa

Scotiabank Theatre Ottawa, Ottawa

The following Cineplex locations were already open: