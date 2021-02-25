Man charged for not returning rental vehicle

Cornwall, ON – Timothy MacInnis, 35 of Cornwall was arrested on February 23rd, 2021 on the strength of a warrant. It is alleged the man rented a motor vehicle in November 2020 and did not return the vehicle to the rental agency. Police were contacted and a warrant was obtained for his arrest. The man was located on February 23rd, 2021, taken into custody on the strength of the warrant and released to appear in court at a later date.

BREACH

Cornwall, ON – A 69-year-old Cornwall man was arrested on February 23rd, 2021 and charged with breach of a release order for communicating with someone he has conditions not to communicate with. It is alleged on February 22nd, 2021 the man contacted a certain person despite his conditions and police were called to investigate. On February 23rd, 2021 the man attended police headquarters to deal with the matter. He was taken into custody, charged accordingly and held for a bail hearing. His name was not released as the conditions stem from a domestic matter and would identify the victim.

ASSAULT

Cornwall, ON – a 22-year-old Cornwall woman was arrested on February 23rd, 2021 and charged with assault. It is alleged during an argument on February 23rd, 2021 the woman struck her boyfriend. Police were in the area of the altercation and investigated the matter. During the investigation the woman was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on May 4th, 2021. Her name was not released as it would identify the victim in the matter.

MISCHIEF OVER $5000

Cornwall, ON – Nolan Levac, 18 of Cornwall was arrested on February 24th, 2021 and charged with mischief over $5000. It is alleged late February 23rd, 2021 police attended the area of Leitch and Hamilton Drive to investigate a disturbance call. During the investigation it was discovered that a motor vehicle had been damaged. As a result of further investigation, Nolan Levac was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court at a later date.

CALLS FOR SERVICE

There were 50 calls for service in the City of Cornwall over the last 24 hours (8:00 am yesterday to 8:00 am today). To see what’s happening in your neighbourhood visit our Crime Plot Map.