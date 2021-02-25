Province doubles amount Ontarians can donate to politicians

ONTARIO – Ontario Premier Doug Ford’s Progressive Conservative government is introducing 19 legislative amendments that will affect the voting and election process in the province.

The government claims its goals for these reforms are to, firstly, to make it safer to vote in a COVID-19 world, to restrict third party advertising, and to give a greater voice to Ontarians by increasing the amount of money they can donate to politicians.

The COVID-19 related legislation would see advanced voting extended from five days, to 10.

“We strongly believe that Ontario voters should determine the outcome of elections, not big corporations or unions, American-style political action groups or other outside influences,” said Attorney General Doug Downey. “That’s why we are proposing legislative action to protect Ontarians’ essential voice in campaigns and to make it easier to cast a vote safely in an advance poll or on election day. These amendments would help modernize Ontario’s electoral process and ensure it is updated to meet urgent challenges, including COVID-19.”

The province claims that these reforms build on decisions made by the Ontario legislature in 2016, which banned corporations or trade unions from contributing to political campaigns or parties.

Building on those restrictions mentioned above, the Ford government is now seeking to further restrict third party advertising, proposing that spending limits on third party advertisers be extended from six months to a full-year before an election.

The legislation also introduces a definition for collusion between a candidate and a third-party advertiser. The government points to this piece of the proposal as a move aimed at preventing American-style Political Action Committees (PACs) which are third-party groups who in the United States can raise millions of dollars and advertise for a political candidate.

While the provincial government is moving to restrict third party advertisers, it is allowing the richest Ontarians to contribute even more to political candidates, by doubling the amount an individual can donate annually from $1,650 to $3,300. This move will give wealthy Ontarians a bigger voice in the political arena.

The Attorney General however states that all of these changes will help to “promote fairness.”

“Each and every Ontarian is a driving force of our democracy – from casting their votes to volunteering on campaigns or putting one’s name on a ballot,” said Attorney General Downey. “We want to ensure that the electoral system continues to evolve to protect their central role as individuals and promote fairness in the electoral process for everyone.”

The government summarized its changes to the provincial electoral system as follows: