South Dundas receives national recognition for face mask program

February 26, 2021 — Changed at 13 h 50 min on February 26, 2021
Reading time: 1 min
Image of Nick Seebruch
By Nick Seebruch
Picture from left-to-right are Deputy Mayor Kirsten Gardner, Michael Burton and Ron Currie. Submitted photo.

SOUTH DUNDAS, Ontario – The Township of South Dundas has been recognized with a national marketing award for their ‘Welcoming Facemask Project.’

The Economic Development Association of Canada (EDAC), awarded the Promotional Item Marketing Award (under $200,000 budget) during a virtual award ceremony on Feb. 23.

The ‘Welcoming Facemask Project’ saw free facemasks handed out at South Dundas tourism locations and retail businesses. Judges noted that the project offered “a way to welcome versus a barrier to a welcoming smile and had a nice personal touch.”

“Given EDAC is a national association, the awards competition is extremely competitive,” said Economic Development Officer, Rob Hunter. “Winning this award is a real honour for our Municipality. I’d like to give special thanks to the artist of the mask design, Margi Laurin.”

“Council is very proud that South Dundas won this National Economic Development Marketing Award. It would not have been possible without the efforts of the South Dundas Tourism Advisory Committee, Municipal Staff and Margi Laurin who helped with the facemask artwork. All of them pulled together during this project to help our businesses welcome residents and visitors,” said South Dundas Mayor Steven Byvelds.

