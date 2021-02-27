Woman allegedly stole Fentanyl from a pharmacy

Cornwall, ON – Sherri Locke, 43 of Cornwall was arrested on February 25th, 2021 and charged with theft under $5000 X 6 and possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking. It is alleged on more than one occasion during January and February, 2021 the woman removed a quantity of Fentanyl from a local pharmacy. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. On February 25th, 2021 the woman was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on May 4th, 2021.

THEFT UNDER $5000, MISCHIEF

Cornwall, ON – A 13-year-old Cornwall youth was arrested on February 25th, 2021 and charged with theft under $5000 and mischief. It is alleged on February 25th, 2021 the youth damaged property at his residence and removed some money prior to leaving. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. The youth was located a short distance away, taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court at a later date. His name was not released as per provision of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

MISCHIEF, BREACH, POSSESSION OF STOLEN PROPERTY

Cornwall, ON – A 14-year-old Cornwall youth was arrested on February 25th, 2021 and charged with mischief, breach of a release order and property obtained by crime. While investigating an unrelated matter on February 25th, 2021the youth was taken into custody as she was wanted for a mischief charge and breach of a release order. Once in custody she was found to be in possession of stolen property. She was charged accordingly and held for bail hearing. A second 13-year-old youth was also taken into custody for mischief and released to appear in court at a later date. Their names were not released as per provision of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

WARRANT

Cornwall, ON – Michael Beauvais, 33 of Cornwall was arrested on February 25th, 2021 on the strength of a warrant. It is alleged the man failed to attend for court on January 5th, 2021 for weapons and assault charges and a warrant was issued for his arrest. On February 25th, 2021 the man was located by police, taken into custody on the strength of the warrant and held for a bail hearing.

CALLS FOR SERVICE

There were 43 calls for service in the City of Cornwall over the last 24 hours (8:00 am yesterday to 8:00 am today). To see what’s happening in your neighbourhood visit our Crime Plot Map.