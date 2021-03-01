Cornwall Chamber launches platform to support festivals

CORNWALL, Ontario – In a media release on Monday, March 1, the Cornwall and Area Chamber of Commerce announced that it will be launching a new digital platform aimed at supporting festivals, concerts, and similar events.

The new website GetCurrent.ca will support event goers as well as organizers and serve as a place to purchase tickets, post event dates, and communicate details to event attendees. Event organizers will be able to scan e-tickets obtained through the website, and be able to easily track event attendance.

“GetCurrent.ca will also benefit many surrounding businesses, including main street and rural businesses,” reads a part of the Chamber’s media release. “When a new event is added, GetCurrent.ca will use the event’s location to connect consumers to nearby amenities. This will be a key feature for any event-goers looking for a nearby restaurant, gas station, hotel or other businesses that may be of interest. Furthermore, businesses in the surrounding area that offer specials and discounts for festival weekends will have the opportunity to advertise them on GetCurrent.ca. All they have to do is sign up on www.getcurrent.ca.”

The Chamber highlights that GetCurrent.ca is a local platform, offering an advantage to local event organizers over other platforms, and that it allows the organizer to control and monitor their event easily from beginning to end.

The Chamber states that the platform is being made possible through funding from Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario, Invest Ottawa, the Cornwall & the Counties Futures Development Corporation, and the Technology Innovation Program and that they plan to launch the platform this spring.