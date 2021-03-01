scuttlebutt, cornwall, ontario

Online Reservations Open March 1 for RRCA’s Charlottenburgh Park Campground

March 1, 2021 — Changed at 14 h 48 min on February 28, 2021
Reading time: 1 min 30 s
Provided by the RRCA
Online Reservations Open March 1 for RRCA’s Charlottenburgh Park Campground
Charlottenburgh Park.

Ready, set, camp!  Online reservations for the Charlottenburgh Park campground open March 1 for the 2021 camping season.

Managed by the Raisin Region Conservation Authority (RRCA), Charlottenburgh Park is located on the St. Lawrence River near Summerstown, just a few kilometres east of Cornwall.  The Park offers a beach, boat launch, nature trails, campground, and more.  Surrounded by trees and wildlife, un-serviced and serviced lots offer campers an opportunity to relax and connect with nature.

Despite a late start to the camping season last year due the COVID-19 pandemic, the RRCA hosted over 14,000 campers, twice the amount seen in 2019.  Returning campers will notice many enhancements completed by the RRCA such as new camping gravel pads and grading.

“We look forward to welcoming campers and day-use visitors when the Park opens Victoria Day weekend in May.  COVID-19 precautionary measures will continue to be in place as directed by public health,” says Josianne Sabourin, RRCA Administrative Assistant responsible for the park administration.

Throughout the winter, RRCA staff updated the online booking to a new, user-friendly system available at https://letscamp.ca/camps/charlottenburgh-park .  Daily, weekend, and monthly campsites can be reserved online.  Seasonal campsites have already been reserved for 2021.  To be added to the Charlottenburgh Park seasonal camping waiting list or for online booking support, please contact Josianne Sabourin at Josianne.Sabourin@rrca.on.ca or (613) 938-3611 ext. 221.

“The RRCA encourages campers to book their sites early to avoid disappointment.  We are expecting another busy camping season as families plan their staycation activities this summer,” adds Sabourin.

For more information visit rrca.on.ca or contact (613) 938-3611 or info@rrca.on.ca.

Share this article

Suggested articles

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

South Glengarry man facing child pornography charges
Regional News

South Glengarry man facing child pornography charges

SOUTH GLENGARRY, Ontario - Members of the SD&G Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Crime Unit assisted by the OPP Digital Forensic…

Cornwall Chamber launches platform to support festivals
Regional News

Cornwall Chamber launches platform to support festivals

CORNWALL, Ontario - In a media release on Monday, March 1, the Cornwall and Area Chamber of Commerce announced that it will be launching…