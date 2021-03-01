Online Reservations Open March 1 for RRCA’s Charlottenburgh Park Campground

Ready, set, camp! Online reservations for the Charlottenburgh Park campground open March 1 for the 2021 camping season.

Managed by the Raisin Region Conservation Authority (RRCA), Charlottenburgh Park is located on the St. Lawrence River near Summerstown, just a few kilometres east of Cornwall. The Park offers a beach, boat launch, nature trails, campground, and more. Surrounded by trees and wildlife, un-serviced and serviced lots offer campers an opportunity to relax and connect with nature.

Despite a late start to the camping season last year due the COVID-19 pandemic, the RRCA hosted over 14,000 campers, twice the amount seen in 2019. Returning campers will notice many enhancements completed by the RRCA such as new camping gravel pads and grading.

“We look forward to welcoming campers and day-use visitors when the Park opens Victoria Day weekend in May. COVID-19 precautionary measures will continue to be in place as directed by public health,” says Josianne Sabourin, RRCA Administrative Assistant responsible for the park administration.

Throughout the winter, RRCA staff updated the online booking to a new, user-friendly system available at https://letscamp.ca/camps/charlottenburgh-park . Daily, weekend, and monthly campsites can be reserved online. Seasonal campsites have already been reserved for 2021. To be added to the Charlottenburgh Park seasonal camping waiting list or for online booking support, please contact Josianne Sabourin at Josianne.Sabourin@rrca.on.ca or (613) 938-3611 ext. 221.

“The RRCA encourages campers to book their sites early to avoid disappointment. We are expecting another busy camping season as families plan their staycation activities this summer,” adds Sabourin.

For more information visit rrca.on.ca or contact (613) 938-3611 or info@rrca.on.ca.