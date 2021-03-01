South Glengarry man facing child pornography charges

SOUTH GLENGARRY, Ontario – Members of the SD&G Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Crime Unit assisted by the OPP Digital Forensic Unit ,Child Sexual Exploitation Unit, RCMP, United Kingdom police and the Cornwall Police Service conducted a child pornography investigation.

On February 26, 2021 SD&G Crime Unit members arrested and charged a male, age 28, of South Glengarry, Ontario under the Criminal Code (CC) with;

– Criminal Code sec. 163.1(4) Adult Possession of Child Pornography

– CC 163.1(3) Imports, Distributes, Sells or Possession for the Purpose of Distribution or Sale any Child Pornography

– CC 145(5)(a) Failure to comply with release order – other than to attend court

– CC 152 Invitation to Sexual Touching under 16 years of age

– CC 271 Sexual Assault on a Person Under 16 years of age

– CC 151 Sexual Interference

– CC 163.1(2) Makes, Prints, Publishes or Possession for the Purpose of Publication any Child Pornography

The name of the accused will not be released in order to protect the identity of the victim.

The accused was held in custody for a bail hearing February 27, 2021 at the Ontario Court of Justice in Cornwall.