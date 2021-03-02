Cornwall-SDG Paramedics receive funding for at-home senior care

CORNWALL, Ontario – The province of Ontario is investing $2,815,200 to support the Cornwall-SDG Paramedic Service’s Community Paramedicine for Long-Term Care program.

The program is designed to help seniors who are on wait lists for long-term care facilities so that they can remain safely at home longer.

“This paramedicine program will provide our seniors, their families and caregivers peace of mind while waiting for a long-term care bed and could potentially delay the need for long-term care,” MPP McDonell said. “Our government is committed to collaborating with our health system partners to provide innovative services in support of our goal to end hallway health care in Ontario and build a 21st century long-term care system, while also responding to the impact COVID-19 has had on the sector.”

Cornwall-SDG Paramedic Services Chief Bill Lister said that the money would be used to fund staffing hours, training and equipment to run the program in parallel to the more traditional 9-1-1 paramedic service.

Whereas the Cornwall-SDG Paramedic 9-1-1 service is funded jointly between the City of Cornwall, the United Counties of SD&G, and the province of Ontario, the Community Paramedicine for Long-Term Care program is 100 per cent funded by the province.

According to the province, the program will offer the following services to seniors:

· Access to health services 24-7, through in-home and remote methods, such as online or virtual supports;

· Non-emergency home visits and in-home testing procedures;

· Ongoing monitoring of changing or escalating conditions to prevent or reduce emergency incidents;

· Additional education about healthy living and managing chronic diseases; and

· Connections for participants and their families to home care and community supports.