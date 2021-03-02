SigmaPoint receives federal funding for expansion

CORNWALL, Ontario – SigmaPoint Technologies is receiving a $1 million investment from FedDev Ontario to expand and streamline their business.

“With support from FedDev Ontario, SigmaPoint will expand capacity, simplify our local supply chain, implement Industry 4.0 Lean Manufacturing and be at the forefront of creating a Smart Factory Lean Enterprise,” said Dan Bergeron, President and Chief Executive Officer of SigmaPoint Technologies Inc. “We are proud of our people, our community and the opportunity to have the Government of Canada recognize SigmaPoint’s efforts to grow advanced manufacturing jobs locally.”

Based in Cornwall, SigmaPoint Technologies is a Electronic Manufacturing Services provider that has produced electronic components for nuclear power plants, internet service providers, and ventilators.

With this new funding, they will be able to identify bottlenecks in their production process and increase efficiency.

Additionally, the company will be expanding their workforce to 370 employees, including 12 new high level jobs in technology, science and mathematics.

“Today’s announcement for SigmaPoint demonstrates our government’s commitment to keep businesses thriving and moving forward in the face of this pandemic,” said Kate Young, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Economic Development (FedDev Ontario) and Official Languages. “We are doing our part to help our rural manufacturers boost production and strengthen our domestic supply chains, while creating high-quality jobs that will attract unique talent to Cornwall.”

Secretary Young also thanked SigmaPoint for their contributions to the healthcare sector during the pandemic.

SigmaPoint was tasked in 2020 with designing electronic components for ventilators to be used for COVID-19 patients. With SigmaPoints help, more than 10,000 new ventilators were created to help those fighting the COVID-19 virus.