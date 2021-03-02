South Glengarry considers food truck by-law changes

March 2, 2021 — Changed at 19 h 55 min on March 2, 2021
Reading time: 2 min
Image of Nick Seebruch
By Nick Seebruch
South Glengarry considers food truck by-law changes
Gaetan's Chip stand in Cornwall, an example of a mobile food service business (Nick Seebruch/ Seaway News).

SOUTH GLENGARRY, Ontario – The Township of South Glengarry Council heard a presentation from By-Law Officer Veronique Brunet at their meeting on Monday, March 1 where Brunet recommended a series of amendments to the municipal food truck or Mobile Food Premise By-Law.

Amongst Brunet’s recommendations, she asked that the township consider included allowing food trucks to operate in open spaces, which would include public parks, in addition to Commercial and Industrial zones.

Brunet also suggested that the by-law amend the hours during which food trucks were allowed to operate from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. everyday to 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. Monday to Saturday, and 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Sundays.

The proposed amendments also do away with restrictions around distances from dwellings and street allowances and instead suggest that food trucks instead be made to remain 1.2 meters from the property line of a non-residential building, three meters from the property line of a home, and a minimum of one meter from a sidewalk.

The amended by-law would also require food trucks who wish to operate on private property or municipal land to obtain written permission to do so.

Brunet endorsed the amendments as a change that would allow more mobile food truck services to operate in the township.

Councillor Sam McDonell found most of the amendments sensible, but raised a couple of concerns around enforcement not requiring a complaint first.

“I think there is a lot of good in that report. I think it would be good to see some of these rules and regulations pulled back a bit,” he said. “I’m not so convinced that you don’t need a complaint to address a non-conformancy. If no one’s complaining, then it can’t be too much of a concern.”

Councillor Martin Lang endorsed the changes and stated that the township had come a long way in its attitude to food trucks.

“We went from being a municipality against food trucks and strongly and I think this is more appropriate in this day and age,” he said. “I think you’re on the right track.”

A final version of the amended by-law will come to council at a future meeting for approval.

