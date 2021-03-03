Cornwall man charged with break-and-enter

Cornwall, ON – A 25-year-old Cornwall man was arrested on March 1st, 2021 and charged with break and enter and breach of a release order for being outside his residence, communicating with his ex-girlfriend and for attending her residence. It is alleged the man attended his ex-girlfriend’s residence and forced his way in to speak with her despite his conditions. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. During the investigation the man was taken into custody, charged accordingly and held for a bail hearing. His name was not released as it would identify the victim in the matter.

THEFT UNDER $5000

Cornwall, ON – Kathleen David, 51 of St.Regis was arrested on March 1st, 2021 and charged with theft under $5000. It is alleged the woman attended a Ninth Street store in November 2020 and removed merchandise making no attempt to pay for the items as she left the store. She was stopped by the Loss Prevention Officer and police were contacted to investigate. On March 1st, 2021 the woman attended police headquarters to deal with the matter. She was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on May 4th, 2021.

BREACH

Cornwall, ON – Matthew Comtois, 36 of Cornwall was arrested on March 1st, 2021 and charged with breach of a release order for being outside his residence. It is alleged on March 1st, 2021 the man was spotted in breach of his release orders in the area of Sydney Street and Fourth Street. He was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on April 20th, 2021.

CRIMINAL HARASSMENT, BREACH

Cornwall, ON – Terry Millward, 64 of Cornwall was arrested on March 1st, 2021 and charged with criminal harassment and breach of probation for failing to keep the peace. It is alleged on February 28th, 2021 the man communicated with someone despite having been warned by police not to. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. On March 1st, 2021 the man attended police headquarters to deal with the matter. He was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on May 4th, 2021.

CALLS FOR SERVICE

There were 49 calls for service in the City of Cornwall over the last 24 hours (8:00 am yesterday to 8:00 am today). To see what’s happening in your neighbourhood visit our Crime Plot Map.