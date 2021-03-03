How do you maintain a skylight?

Most homes can benefit from the installation of skylights. Solar tubes help natural light to enter your home without the need for extensive construction. While a skylight serves both aesthetic and practical purposes, it has to be taken care of.

When it comes to maintaining skylights, they will need much more than regular cleaning. You should regularly check their condition and get any potential issues fixed by the professionals.

Regular Cleaning

Your skylights require minimal cleaning and maintenance. Their slope, shape, and location allow rain to wash away most of the dirt and dust. Occasionally, you will have to clean both the inside and the outside. These features are made of a wide range of materials. So when cleaning them, you should use the right product. Usually, mild soap and water should do the job for you. Use non-abrasive cloths to wipe and dry the surface.

Keep the following points in mind when cleaning them:

Laminated and tempered glass is more durable and responds better to regular cleaning

Lack of regular cleaning schedule increases the risk of glass getting etched

Bird droppings, berries, and tree sap can cause straining

Stains should be removed immediately else they can become stubborn

Acrylic and plastic skylights should be cleaned using the recommended solutions

Plastic and acrylic can more easily get stained and scratched. So it is better to consider professional care for these materials.

Professional Maintenance

Your skylight will require more than regular cleaning. Professional inspection and maintenance can help ensure that it continues to look as beautiful as new. It will also help prevent any potential damages.

So what should your maintenance schedule cover?

Periodic Inspections

Get your skylights inspected at least once a year. This inspection can be done along with your roof inspection. Your contractor can run basic maintenance tasks such as cleaning. They can also look for any signs of deterioration or any issues that may be developing.

Leaking Skylights

If you notice drips into your home, you should look for signs of leaks. Some drips are not actually leaks. They are caused by condensation. Sometimes, the leak is in the roof and not the skylight. Follow these tips to confirm whether it is a leak or not:

Look for any buildup of debris

Water may get pooled due to the debris and seeps under the shingles

There may be clogged gutters

water pooling may also occur due to melting snow and ice

Look for any gaps in the stripping

The stripping may not have been properly installed. Stripping and seals also tend to wear out. Leaky skylights can also be caused by other roof issues. So it is best to get a professional inspection of your roof and the skylight unit.

Check for Damages

Extreme weather and debris may also cause breaks or cracks in skylights. Such damages can increase the risk of drips into your home. Small cracks may be repairable, but larger ones may need replacement of the glass pane or installing a new unit.

Check the Flashing

It is recommended to often check the flashing and ensure that it is in good condition. Deterioration or improper installation can create problems of condensation or leaks. Have your contractor check it as part of the regular inspection process and get it replaced if required.

A new skylight may not require any maintenance, but you should still follow certain routine maintenance steps. Check the filter and wash it once in a while. Look for debris around the flashing and clean it at least once a year. Regular venting can help prevent condensation. It can also help maintain the integrity of the feature.