Pommier family supports Arts Centre project

CORNWALL, Ontario – The Pommier family has donated $12,000 to support the Cornwall Arts Centre Fund. The fund will be used to offset the costs of converting the former Bank of Montreal at 159 Pitt St. to a new arts centre for the city.

In February, the Arts and Culture fund announced that it had reached $837,076.39 of its $1 million goal.

The building was purchased by the City of Cornwall in Cornwall in 2018 for $450,000 with an estimated $4 to $6 million required in renovations to turn the old bank into an arts centre.

On Monday, March 8, at 5 p.m. GRC Architects, a firm hired by the City of Cornwall to design the new arts centre will be presenting their vision to Council in a Special Meeting that will be broadcast on YourTV Cogeco Channel 11.

“On Monday they will present their findings, recommendations and architectural drawings which include some exciting WOW factors,” said Cornwall City Councillor Elaine MacDonald in an update to the media. “The public has been waiting for this preview for a long time.”

The Cornwall Arts and Culture Fund Committee will continue to be fundraising throughout March and April with an online art auction.

The committee expects to have up-to 60 works of art up for auction including a collection of 24 paintings from Suzanne Mayer who donated them to the committee before her move to Montreal.

The works of art will be on display at the Cornwall Square on the second floor at the beginning of April. The auction will run from April 9 to the 22 with winners able to pick-up their works of art at the Square between noon and 4 p.m. on April 24. Donations can be made at the Arts and Culture Fund Committee website https://bethelink.net/