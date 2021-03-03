South African COVID-19 variant identified in Akwesasne

AKWESASNE – The Mohawk Council of Akwesasne (MCA) is reporting that its Department of Health has identified a case of COVID-19 caused by the B.1.351 (501Y.V2) variant of the virus originally identified in South Africa.

The MCA made the announcement on Tuesday, March 2. On Wednesday, March 3, MCA Grand Chief Abram Benedict stated on CBC’s All in a Day that it was only one individual who had tested positive for the variant and that that individual was self-isolating.

“There is no evidence that the South African VOC causes more serious illness or symptoms for those who are infected with this strain. As with the main version of COVID-19, elders and community members with underlying health conditions remain at the highest risk,” reads a statement from the MCA. “However, the concern, as research has shown, is transmission and infection are much more rapid, which can cause COVID-19 VOCs to spread rapidly.”

The MCA is reminding residents to observe public health measures, namely: wearing a mask when in public, social distancing at least 6 feet when outside your own household, washing/sanitizing hands frequently, and staying to your own household bubble.

The MCA is asking residents to pre-register for COVID-19 vaccine clinics by calling 613-575-2341 ext. 3219 or 3247.